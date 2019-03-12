Councillor Bob Long had hoped to include funding for widening a short stretch of 208th Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Tax increase of 3.85 per cent coming for Langley Township property owners

The new budget is on its way to approval.

Langley Township has passed a budget with a 3.85 per cent tax increase, after cutting out or deferring a number of projects.

The possible tax increase for the year started at more than seven per cent, with increasing costs driven by provincial taxes, and an increase in salary for unionized employees.

There will be steeper increases in municipal water, sewage, and trash pickup fees, driven by increasing costs and the construction of new treatment facilities by Metro Vancouver.

The tax increase is in line with those passed in recent years, but up from the 2.47 per cent increase in 2018. Township property owners have seen increases of 3.99 per cent in 2017, 3.93 per cent in 2016, and 3.69 per cent in 2015.

One item that isn’t in the final budget plan is a widening of 208th Street.

Councillor Bob Long said he was disappointed that a widening of 208th Street between 82nd and 84th Streets couldn’t be included in the final document.

The plan was to fund the widening from development cost charges (DCCs), so it wouldn’t have made any difference to the final tax rate.

The possible widening of portions of 208th Street within Willoughby were discussed several times during the budget process, but ultimately much of the plan has been pushed off to future years.

Between the 208th Street Overpass and the Willowbrook Connector in the south, 208th Street was originally a two-lane country road with ditches and asphalt walking paths on both sides.

As houses, condos, and townhomes sprouted along the route in the past decade, developers have widened parts of the road to its full four lanes, with bike lanes and broad sidewalks. However, those improvements end abruptly where development stops, leaving the road two, three, or four lanes wide at unpredictable intervals.

Pressure from residents resulted in a phased plan under which the Township would widen some portions of 208th to finish critical sections.

But early on in the budget process, Township council voted to remove $3.1 million from the 2019 budget for studies and a small amount of construction work at 82nd and 84th Streets.

Long had hoped to see that portion, in front of Willoughby Community Hall, built soon.

“My understanding was it could have been done this summer,” Long said.

But council voted to push the start of work on 208th back to 2020.

Previous story
B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board
Next story
VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

Just Posted

Tax increase of 3.85 per cent coming for Langley Township property owners

The new budget is on its way to approval.

‘Fairy Godmother’ pampers Langley students in need for prom

Foundation provided 17 students who have faced adversity a day of free shopping and glamour.

No vote on watershed study for Langley’s West Creek

A study might be ordered in the coming months, however.

Conservatives prepare to choose new candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

About a dozen people are considering running for MP Mark Warawa’s job

Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

WATCH: Langley dragon boat teams off to Tobago

Dragon boat teams Paddles up Titanium, Fast and Furious, and D’fyance are going to Tobago this month.

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Vancouver’s annual homeless count underway

There were 2,181 people who were homeless in 2018

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

Most Read