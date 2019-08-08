TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond at a January 2016 meeting. (Black Press Media files)

Taxpayer group questions new salary ranges for TransLink executives

Kris Sims argues TransLink CEO out-earns Justin Trudeau, John Horgan

A taxpayers group is calling out TransLink executives for their “sky-rocketing salaries.”

In a Thursday news release, the B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation asked “why are the people who are running a regional bus board in Metro Vancouver getting paid more than the prime Minister of a G7 country, the premier of our province, and potentially soon more than the head of New York City’s transit system?”

Kris Sims pointed to TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond, who made $410,085, plus $40,000 in pension contributions, in 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earned $357,800 that same year, while Premier John Horgan made $210,945.

Sims’ concerns come as TransLink approved higher pay ranges for its top executives on Wednesday, following a months-long review.

The review updated salary ranges for various executive positions and put the CEO salary range from $406,634 to $517,443.

The document states that compensation for the CEO and other executives was frozen from 2013 to 2016, with incentive plans eliminated in 2013 and car and parking allowances nixed in 2016.

“In 2017, TransLink executives lagged market comparators by an average of 16 per cent,” the document reads.

Sims said that Desmond makes noticeably more than the New York City Transit Authority CEO, who earned about $325,000 last year.

However, Desmond makes less than the CEO of Metrolinx, the transit system for the Greater Toronto Area. Over there, CEO Phil Verster rakes in $518,855.

TransLink said it used 29 comparable public sector organizations to come up with its salary ranges. This included Metrolinx, BC Transit, BC Ferries and the YVR Airport Authority.

ALSO READ: TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver mayors vote for SFU Burnaby gondola to head to public consultation

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war
Next story
Police make arrest, seize boats amid fraud investigation at Lower Mainland dealership

Just Posted

Evening vigil pondered after death at Langley skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Movie in Aldergrove park returns with ‘The Neverending Story’

Hosted by Aldergrove Business Association and packed with free festivities and candy

VIDEO: Pair brutally stab and steal calf from rural Langley dairy farm

Surveillance footage shows two people attacking and loading dying calf into luxury vehicle

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPORTS BRIEFS: Who’s the best lifeguard, Best in BBall at Langley Events Centre, LOSC medal harvest and more

Roudup of local interest stories

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Police make arrest, seize boats amid fraud investigation at Lower Mainland dealership

RCMP investigating alleged fraudulent business practices at Surrey’s Breakwater Marine

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas

More than 10,000 people weigh in on plans for four new vessels

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

Most Read