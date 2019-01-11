Luka Gordic. (Facebook)

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

A man found guilty of second-degree murder for his part in the swarming death of a teenager outside a Whistler convenience store has been sentenced to life in prison.

Two other youths who were convicted of manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Luka Gordic of Burnaby were sentenced to 18 months in custody and another 18 months on probation.

The three men can’t be named because they were juveniles at the time of the death.

Prosecutors said at the trial that up to 15 people swarmed Gordic in a planned attack in May 2015.

A fourth man was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in 2017 to seven years in prison, less time served.

Cheers erupted in the courtroom on Friday when the B.C. Supreme Court judge read out the life sentence.

(News1130)

The Canadian Press

