Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Teen girl dies in hospital after police shooting during vehicle stop in Winnipeg

The police watchdog is investigating the shooting

Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old girl shot by an officer has died in hospital.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the city Thursday evening.

The unit says police eventually stopped the vehicle and, while apprehending people inside, an officer shot the teen.

In a separate incident today, police say officers shot a man while responding to a firearm call.

There is no information on the man’s condition, and the chief of police is expected to provide more information on both shootings today.

The Canadian Press

