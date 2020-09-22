Teen missing since early Monday in Langley

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help find the 14-year-old girl

The Langley RCMP is looking for a missing Willoughby teen, last seen in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 21.

The police are hoping the public can help find 14-year-old Tracy Clemente, who was last seen in 7400 block of 202A Street at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 21.

“Tracey is described as Filipino, 5’1, 128 lbs. and has black shoulder length hair with dyed red streaks in the front and dark brown eyes,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow. “Tracey also has a tattoo of a ‘S’ on her left arm.”

The police would like to hear from anyone who can help locate the teen. Call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 (file 2020-32801).

