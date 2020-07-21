Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Langley Tuesday

Average temperatures for this time of year reported by Environment Canada are a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C. (Scott Mowbray/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Another sunny day expected in Langley Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22 C and 26 C inland, according to Environment Canada.

But with the humidex it can feel as warm as 30 C inland.

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Average temperatures for this time of year reported by Environment Canada are a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching a low of 16 C.

Sunrise is 5:30 a.m. and sunset at 9:05 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherWeather