Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Langley Tuesday

Another sunny day expected in Langley Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22 C and 26 C inland, according to Environment Canada.
But with the humidex it can feel as warm as 30 C inland.
Average temperatures for this time of year reported by Environment Canada are a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C.
Overnight weather will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching a low of 16 C.
Sunrise is 5:30 a.m. and sunset at 9:05 p.m.
