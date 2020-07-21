Average temperatures for this time of year reported by Environment Canada are a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C. (Scott Mowbray/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Langley Tuesday

Overnight weather expected to be partly cloudy

Another sunny day expected in Langley Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22 C and 26 C inland, according to Environment Canada.

But with the humidex it can feel as warm as 30 C inland.

READ MORE: 'We're on the edge': B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching a low of 16 C.

Sunrise is 5:30 a.m. and sunset at 9:05 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Environment Canada weather

