The bike park at Penzer Park is one of the outdoor facilities Langley City plans to reopen to the public starting May 19. (Rocky Blondin/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Tennis courts, bike parks set to re-open in Langley City

The careful re-opening is to take place after the Victoria Day weekend

Langley City will be opening some of its outdoor recreation facilities after the May long weekend, said Mayor Val van den Broek.

Tennis and pickleball courts, bike skills parks and the bicycle pump track at Penzer Park, and park washrooms are on the list for opening, with physical distancing still in mind for returning parks users.

“We’re asking people to take this slowly,” otherwise all the sacrifice of the last few months will be for nothing, said van den Broek.

The opening of a few outdoor services follows the recent opening of dog parks in both Langley City and Township.

B.C. is currently is phase one of the four phase restart plan where only essential services are operating.

