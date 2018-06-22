Maple Ridge tent city resident who attacked strangers gets day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

An Anita Place Tent City resident who randomly punched a woman and assaulted a teen by pulling her hair has been sentenced to a day in jail, and 18 months probation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP called them “stranger attacks,” after Chad Edwards, 33, was charged for punching a 40-year-old woman in the eye as she walked down 224th Street on May 29, and for assaulting a 17-year-old girl on the same day in Maple Ridge, in an unrelated incident.

He pulled the teen girl’s hair as she was walking in the 22700 block of Lougheed Highway, according to police.

Police canvassed the area for video surveillance footage, and on May 31 arrested Edwards.

As part of his probation conditions, Edwards was ordered to complete counselling for mental health issues and abuse of crystal methamphetamine, as directed by his probation officer, according to documents in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault and another of assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced on June 20 in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Other terms of his probation are to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, have no contact with his victims, and not use alcohol or drugs, except those prescribed by a doctor.

He was also given a five-year prohibition from owning firearms, and can only keep a knife in his tent at tent city for food preparation.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $100.