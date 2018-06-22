Both incidents occurred in downtown Maple Ridge. (Google map)

Maple Ridge tent city resident who attacked strangers gets day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

An Anita Place Tent City resident who randomly punched a woman and assaulted a teen by pulling her hair has been sentenced to a day in jail, and 18 months probation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP called them “stranger attacks,” after Chad Edwards, 33, was charged for punching a 40-year-old woman in the eye as she walked down 224th Street on May 29, and for assaulting a 17-year-old girl on the same day in Maple Ridge, in an unrelated incident.

He pulled the teen girl’s hair as she was walking in the 22700 block of Lougheed Highway, according to police.

Police canvassed the area for video surveillance footage, and on May 31 arrested Edwards.

As part of his probation conditions, Edwards was ordered to complete counselling for mental health issues and abuse of crystal methamphetamine, as directed by his probation officer, according to documents in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault and another of assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced on June 20 in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Other terms of his probation are to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, have no contact with his victims, and not use alcohol or drugs, except those prescribed by a doctor.

He was also given a five-year prohibition from owning firearms, and can only keep a knife in his tent at tent city for food preparation.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $100.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake
Next story
Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

Just Posted

Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Guided tours offered during South Langley wildlife facililty fundraiser

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Mark Warawa said he will pressure the minister of immigration on the issue.

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Maple Ridge tent city resident who attacked strangers gets day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Most Read