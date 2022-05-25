The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller comforts families outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

‘Terrible, terrible day’: Canada grieves as outrage grips U.S. following Texas horror

‘All of Canada grieves with our American friends on this terrible, terrible day’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined a global chorus of grief following the shooting deaths of 19 children at a small-town elementary school in Texas.

Trudeau says all of Canada is grieving the tragedy, which unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Uvalde, Tex., a community of 16,000 just west of San Antonio.

In the U.S., however, which is reeling from a recent string of mass shootings, grief has already given way to unbridled rage.

Tuesday’s shooting, which also claimed the lives of two adults, comes less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

And it echoes the 10-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Newtown, Penn., which killed 20 children and six adults — a tragedy that failed to spur meaningful gun control efforts in the U.S.

The Texas horror is sure to dominate Senate proceedings, where President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is set to testify at committee.

“The students, the parents, the teachers, the entire community — they’ve had their lives changed forever by this unimaginable event,” a sombre Trudeau said Tuesday in Vancouver.

“All of Canada grieves with our American friends on this terrible, terrible day.”

Biden himself addressed the nation from the White House just hours after the shooting in an emotional and anger-tinged speech he said he’d hoped to never have to give.

“I am sick and tired of it,” the president said. “We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

—The Canadian Press

