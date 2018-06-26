Township mayor Jack Froese and City mayor Ted Schaffer. File photos

The Langleys release salary reports

More than 300 staffers made more than $75K a year

Last year, the Township of Langley had 333 employees who made more than $75,000 a year, while the City of Langley reported 57.

The list was included in the annual financial reports released at the Monday meetings of both councils.

The Township disclosure report said the high number of above-threshold employees was because disclosure regulations have not been updated since 2002.

“If the threshold had increased by the Vancouver average annual consumer price index each year since 2002, the threshold would be $95,700 for 2017,” the report by Karen Sinclair, director for finance division said.

Using the inflation-adjusted threshold, the number of employees over the reporting threshold at the Township would be 176.

READ MORE: Langley City raises pay for mayor and council

The top managers in the municipalities made the most.

The Township’s Mark Bakken was paid $296,355 plus $17,323 expenses, while the City’s Francis Cheung was paid $230,332 plus $4,362 expenses.

Township mayor Jack Froese made $126,514 plus expenses of $9,321, while City mayor Ted Schaffer made $84,602 plus expenses of $14,602.

On Township council, Bob Long was highest paid at $54,819 not including expenses. While all members of council get the same base rate, Long said they are paid extra when serving as deputy mayor, a two-month position that all councillors rotate through.

Long said mileage from a trip to Oregon to represent the Township was also a factor.

Angie Quaale had the highest expense claim at $7,384.

Quaale said it was because she was representing the Township of Langley on the Lower Mainland Local Government Association.

David Davis claimed no expenses for the year.

At the City, Nathan Pachal was highest paid councillor, at $35,956.

Pachal said it was because councillors get a top-up when they serve as deputy mayor.

City councillor Gayle Martin had the highest expense claim at $11,799, the result of representing the city as deputy mayor at events in Phoenix and Toronto at the request of mayor Schaffer.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

Just Posted

The Langleys release salary reports

More than 300 staffers made more than $75K a year

VIDEO: Fort landowner says heritage bylaw too pricey

Eric Woodward spoke to council, but not about his development issue.

Pageant gives Langley woman a platform to speak out

Competition gives 25-year-old a jumping off point for her future as philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Neighbours irked by massive Aldergrove pot farm

Residents asked council for help dealing with odours, light, and noise.

VIDEO: One injured in crash near 232 Street overpass in Langley (Updated)

Two-vehicle collision backs up traffic to 272 Street

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Most Read