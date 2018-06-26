The Langleys release salary reports

More than 300 staffers made more than $75K a year

Last year, the Township of Langley had 333 employees who made more than $75,000 a year, while the City of Langley reported 57.

The list was included in the annual financial reports released at the Monday meetings of both councils.

The Township disclosure report said the high number of above-threshold employees was because disclosure regulations have not been updated since 2002.

“If the threshold had increased by the Vancouver average annual consumer price index each year since 2002, the threshold would be $95,700 for 2017,” the report by Karen Sinclair, director for finance division said.

Using the inflation-adjusted threshold, the number of employees over the reporting threshold at the Township would be 176.

The top managers in the municipalities made the most.

The Township’s Mark Bakken was paid $296,355 plus $17,323 expenses, while the City’s Francis Cheung was paid $230,332 plus $4,362 expenses.

Township mayor Jack Froese made $126,514 plus expenses of $9,321, while City mayor Ted Schaffer made $84,602 plus expenses of $14,602.

On Township council, Bob Long was highest paid at $54,819 not including expenses. While all members of council get the same base rate, Long said they are paid extra when serving as deputy mayor, a two-month position that all councillors rotate through.

Long said mileage from a trip to Oregon to represent the Township was also a factor.

Angie Quaale had the highest expense claim at $7,384.

Quaale said it was because she was representing the Township of Langley on the Lower Mainland Local Government Association.

David Davis claimed no expenses for the year.

At the City, Nathan Pachal was highest paid councillor, at $35,956.

Pachal said it was because councillors get a top-up when they serve as deputy mayor.

City councillor Gayle Martin had the highest expense claim at $11,799, the result of representing the city as deputy mayor at events in Phoenix and Toronto at the request of mayor Schaffer.

