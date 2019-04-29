‘The Simpsons’ takes heat for seal-clubbing ‘stupid Newfie’ joke

Canadian-themed episode aired last weekend

From left, Bart, Homer, Maggie, Marge and Lisa from “The Simpsons.” (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fox via AP)

The hotly anticipated Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons” has opened a can of worms in the country’s easternmost province for a gag depicting its people as seal-clubbing “stupid Newfies.”

The episode, co-written by Canadian Tim Long, features a segment where the character Ralph Wiggum shouts “I’m a Newfie” before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.

READ MORE: ‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

The term “Newfie” is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

The clip was widely shared on social media as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians shared opinions on the joke, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.

Comedian Mark Critch of CBC’s satirical news show “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” tweeted about the joke to call it “the lamest, least-interesting ‘Newfie’ joke I’ve heard.”

In 2013, “The Simpsons” co-creator Sam Simon visited the province with actor Pamela Anderson to offer a $1 million incentive to help buy out sealing licences.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood
Next story
Annual Langley Walk makes its way to Aldergrove

Just Posted

Sign warning against illegal border crossings erected at South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn property

Inn owner Robert Boule granted bail, with more than dozen conditions

Kwantlen music students looking elsewhere because of budget tightening, student leader says

Transfer to other schools being sought in response to freeze on new admissions to music program

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invaded Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Junior Thunder aim for bounce back season in Langley

With a new head coach at the helm, this Langley Junior A lacrosse team has eye on Minto Cup

VIDEO: First Fort Langley vegan market a hit

Organizers estimate thousands attended

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Residents will be permitted to water their lawn on only two days during the week

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Most Read