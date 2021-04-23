Thefts of clothes and cash has RCMP searching for these suspects

The RCMP asks that anyone with information about these crimes contact police.

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with some local investigations that involve thefts.

It is alleged the pictured male cashed a fraudulent cheque at Money Mart for nearly $2,000 on Dec. 18 of last year. (See photo 43259)

.

Police allege the pictured male stole clothing items valued at approximately $400 from Mark’s Work Wearhouse on March 30, according to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. The male is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, with a slim build, and standing approximately 5’ 8” tall. (See photo 10410)

.

The pictured male is alleged to have stolen a wallet from a vehicle parked at the Otter Co-op Liquor Store on April 7. The owner of the vehicle had stepped away momentarily, she explained. (See photo 11385)

.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, call Langley RCMP at 604532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers: talk: 1-800-222-8477 or type: www.solvecrime.ca.

.

Langley RCMP



Langley RCMP file 2021-11385