(Wet Coast Life/Twitter)

Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland

Drivers asked to drive slowly and be on high alert

Lower Mainland residents woke up to foggy conditions and freezing rain on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver, noting that “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring” in some parts of the region.

The fog is being brought in by a strong temperature inversion and is expected to lift later this morning.

Freezing rain is falling in the Sea-to-Sky and Howe Sound regions this morning and the agency warned that residents should expect ice build-up.”

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and to road condition, not just the speed limit.

A crash in Coquitlam late Wednesday night is being blame on poor visibility.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital
Next story
Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Just Posted

Langley Township mayor looks at what 2018 will bring

Could the Township be getting a casino? New Aldergrove water park will be big draw this summer

Ho delivers shootout winner as Giants win again

Vancouver surpasses last season’s win total with 32 games still remaining in WHL regular season

Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Outlaws 1-0

Kodiak Clayton Schroeder scored the winner on a breakaway while the Kodiaks were short-handed

Langley youth shelter won’t open this month

Luckily, there is less need for beds in last six months, said Encompass Support Services

Langley farm under SPCA investigation

The animal protection group has already met with the farm’s owners.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland

Drivers asked to drive slowly and be on high alert

Most Read