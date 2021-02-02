Thief stole wallet from Langley senior, then pretended to help, police say

RCMP released surveillance images of a person who is believed to have stolen a senior’s wallet at a Langley store on Jan. 27, then pretended to help them search for it (RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)

First, she stole a senior woman’s wallet from her purse in the aisle of a Langley store.

Then, police said, a brazen thief pretended to help the victim, who thought her wallet had fallen out.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said on Jan. 27, a Langley woman called them to report her wallet had been stolen while shopping at a London Drugs store.

“She could feel someone remove it from her purse and when she turned around, she found a woman who offered to help her search,” Largy described.

“Little did she know, her ‘helper’ was actually the thief.”

The thief walked around the store with her victim pretending to search for the lost wallet.

“Of course, the wallet was never found,” Largy commented.

A review of store surveillance footage clearly shows the female suspect reach into the older woman’s purse and remove her wallet.

The thief quickly busies herself studying products on a nearby display and then offers her assistance to search for the wallet.

Langley RCMP is asking the public to study the images and call 604-532-3200 if you think you might be able to assist with this investigation.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-8477 or report online at www.solvecrime.ca.

