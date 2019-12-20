Langley elementary school kids created these bags to warn people about the dangers of drinking and driving. (Langley RCMP)

Think of Me campaign hits Langley liquor stores

Paper bags decorated by children warn people not to get behind the wheel after drinking

A reminder to Langley liquor store customers will come this week courtesy of dozens of students from local elementary schools.

On Thursday, officers from the Langley RCMP Youth Unit distributed 3,000 decorated paper bags to BC Liquor Stores in the Willoughby and Walnut Grove areas, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local detachment.

The bags were decorated by students from Kindergarten through Grade Seven, and all of them are aimed at reminding drivers to think of others while imbibing this holiday season.

They are part of the Think of Me campaign, and include messages about being safe on the roads, the important “Don’t drink and drive” message, and pictures of Christmas trees and other symbols of the season.

“While this activity was lighthearted and enjoyable for the children, the message behind it is much more sombre,” said Largy. “Impaired driving is a leading cause of car crash fatalities in British Columbia.”

The paper bags are aimed at reminding drivers of the many ways to get home that don’t involve getting behind the wheel after drinking – Operation Red Nose, taxi, calling a friend or family member, a designated driver, public transit, or even spending the night at a friend or family member’s home.

The Langley RCMP have also been busy taking a more direct approach to keeping the roads safe.

Several local blitzes on the weekends have hauled more than a dozen impaired drivers off the streets, with multiple drivers being hit with 90-day to 30-day driving suspensions.

Last week, the Langley RCMP handed out two 90-day driving ans, one 30 day ban, and three three-day bans.

“Here we are, the last week before Christmas, and our common goal should be no impaired drivers,” said Largy.

