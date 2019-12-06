Three arrested from Abbotsford police investigation into string of commercial break-ins

Warrants carried out at Abbotsford and Aldergrove homes by emergency response units

Three arrests have been made stemming from an investigation into a string of commercial break-ins by Abbotsford police.

One house in Abbotsford and one house in Aldergrove were surrounded by emergency response units on Dec. 5 and one flash bang was used prior to the arrests, according to Cst. Deanna Dixon, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Abbotsford police were assisted by RCMP officers from Langley and Mission, as well as K9 units, Dixon said.

Emergency response teams were seen at an Aldergrove property on 32nd and 273rd avenues around 6 p.m.

While three arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and there are additional arrests pending, according to Dixon.

Dixon said there is no danger to public safety.

The location of the home in Abbotsford was not given by police at this time but the article will be updated shortly.

