Suspected cocaine, opioids, cash, and ledgers were seized in raids on Nov. 21. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Three arrested in raid on Langley dial-a-dope ring

Police say the suspects were selling into the Aldergrove area

A raid on a dial-a-dope operation selling in the Langley and Aldergrove area netted Langley RCMP three suspects, more than two kilograms of suspected cocaine, and about a kilogram of suspected opioid pills.

Members of the Langley Drug Section and the Strike Force arrived at homes in Surrey and Coquitlam armed with search warrants on Nov. 21, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Along with the suspected drugs, officers seized cell phones, drug packaging materials, and ledgers detailing the operation.

“The evidence thus far indicates this drug line was profiting substantially from drug users in Langley,” said Largy.

The seizure will disrupt a multi-jurisdictional criminal organization, she said.

All three suspects are facing possible charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Information is being given to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which has the authority to lay criminal charges.

