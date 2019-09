Three cars, including the two seen here, crashed at 80th Avenue and 200th Street on Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A three-vehicle crash left two people injured and snarled traffic on busy Langley roads Wednesday morning.

The crash, involving an SUV, a Jeep, and a car took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 80th Avenue and 200th Street, on the west side of the intersection.

Two people were having minor injuries attended to by BC Ambulance paramedics, according to firefighters on the scene.

It is unknown what caused the crash, but Langley RCMP were on the scene investigating.