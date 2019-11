There are seven cases Canada-wide

There are now three probable cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., according to Health Canada.

In a bulletin issued this week, the agency said there are now seven cases of vaping-related illnesses across Canada.

Of those, two are confirmed cases in Quebec, with two probable cases in New Brunswick and two in B.C.

Earlier this fall, Health Canada directed medical professionals across the country to report any vaping-related pulmonary illnesses. B.C. saw its first case reported on Oct. 16.