Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Police in Maine say three people have died after a small plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., and was headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport.

RELATED: One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash.

A spokesman for the FAA says the small, twin-engine plane crashed on approach to the airport.

Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland.

The Associated Press

