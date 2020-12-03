Three more Langley schools added to COVID exposure list

Yorkson Creek Middle School in Langley was one of three schools issued COVID-19 exposure alerts by the local district on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Google)

Three more Langley schools have been issued COVID-19 exposure warnings by the local school district.

On Wednesday, the Langley School District sent letters to families of Langley Fundamental Elementary (21789 50 Ave.), R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.) and Yorkson Creek Middle (20686 84 Ave.) schools to inform them of the exposure.

An individual with COVID-19 was at Langley Fundamental Elementary on Nov. 23, at R.E. Mountain Secondary on Nov. 26; and at Yorkson Creek on Nov. 25, 26 and 27, according to Fraser Health.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at this time.”

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and should an individual be identified as needing to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contact directly by the health authority.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” said Fraser Health.

