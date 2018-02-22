Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

  • Feb. 22, 2018 10:40 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. Supreme Court got three new judges on Thursday as federal Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould filled two vacancies in Vancouver and one in New Westminster.

The appointments replaced three judges who retired in mid-2017 and should help the province’s longtime judge shortage, which has led to court delays in the past.

Saskatchewan-born Barbara J. Norell will join the New West bench, while Sharon Matthews and University of Victoria grad Wendy A. Baker will sit in Vancouver.

Norell has practised as a civil litigator, first in insurance defence and later on in health and privacy in both the litigation and administrative law. She received the Lexpert Zenith award celebrating women in law in 2017.

Baker has experience in corporate and commercial disputes, agricultural law and Aboriginal law.

Matthews was elected a Law Society bencher in 2014 and has practiced in aviation cases, product liability cases, class actions, and public law and constitutional law.

Last year, 100 justices were appointed or promoted in Canada.

Previous story
B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India
Next story
TransLink ready for the snow

Just Posted

Two Langley fire trucks collide on black ice

The fire trucks were being used to block vehicles from icy hill when they started sliding

George Preston Rec Centre ice sheet filled with pink during Rivermen’s anti-bullying event

Fans, players brought out their paint brushes to promote kindness Wednesday night

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley chamber team deserves a shout out for all its efforts

VIDEO: Editor Roxanne Hooper offers a weekly look at business happenings in Langley.

Blood donors urgently needed to meet patient needs

Urgent call for 35,000 people across Canada to donate blood by March 10

Stealth struggles lead to coaching shuffle

New assistant coaches in charge of offence and defence for Vancouver

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Authorities warn that touching live wire can be deadly

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

TransLink ready for the snow

Officials at TransLink say they are ready for the snow that is supposed to fall this weekend

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Even more snow expected for Lower Mainland

Some areas could see five to 10 centimetres Friday

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Most Read