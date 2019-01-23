Thunderbirds excited to fly over Fraser Valley at Abbotsford airshow

Members of U.S. Air Force aerial performance troupe visited town to scope out the airfield

Two members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds say they’re excited to be flying in the Abbotsford International Airshow in August, with plenty to see from the Fraser Valley skies.

Thunderbird 8 pilot Maj. Jason Markzon and crew chief TSgt. Zachary Jones were in Abbotsford Tuesday to scope out the airfield, something the Thunderbirds do every five years or if there are significant changes at show sites.

Markzon said the pair were going to be getting a tour of the city from airshow officials.

Neither of the two men were part of the Thunderbirds, which involves two- to three-year terms, when the crew was last here in 2012, and Markzon said he’s looking forward to flying around the area.

“That team is long gone by this point,” Markzon said.

The pair arrived to sunnier weather on Monday, but got to experience the rain coast in full Tuesday as they prepared to tour the city.

“I’m really excited to fly around here because there’s some good terrain to look at and it’s very green and there’s a beautiful lake. So it’s pretty awesome,” Markzon said.

“We’re going to be bringing about 70 personnel down here. Most of that’s going to be on our maintenance side. So you’ll see some of the pride and professionalism that goes into maintaining our jets and making sure everything looks good. We’ll have our [Thunderbirds] one through six, which are our demo pilots, who will be executing our demonstrations.”

That includes Thunderbirds 1-4, the team’s “diamond pilots,” who will be showing off “a little bit more of the gracefulness of the F-16 and show you what it takes to have the precision of flying in that close of formation,” Markzon said.

Thunderbirds 5 and 6 will be showing off more of the “maximum performance capabilities” of the jet, which is still in use by the U.S. Air Force for combat missions.

“On top of that, we’ll hopefully get out to the community and do some community outreach, and show Abbotsford what the Thunderbirds bring to the partnership that the U.S. and Canada have,” Markzon said.

The Thunderbirds’ show follows last year’s show by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who fly F-18s.

“The F-18, performance-wise, can fly a little bit slower with their flight-control surfaces. For the F-16, we typically fly a bit faster, typically end up pulling a little bit more [G-force],” Markzon said.

“As far as the show goes, we both display some of the similar qualities and capabilities of precision and maximum performance capabilities.”

The Thunderbirds will be performing at the airshow on Aug. 10 and 11.

For photos of the Thunderbirds, follow @thunderbird.8 on Instagram.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide
Next story
Arrest made in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth

Just Posted

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

VIDEO: Rivermen back on the ice in Langley tonight

In their game against West Kelowna tonight, Langley’s junior A hockey team gets into action at 7:15.

Langley serves as backdrop to pair of competing short films

In the 20th annual Crazy8s Film competition, two of six producers will be filming in Langley.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds perched in first place

Minor midgets, including several from Langley, hit the ice again on Friday.

Chances coming for public to have say on Langley tax rates

Local councillors will soon debate property tax rates for 2019.

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

RCMP make drug busts on Island and mainland, arrest suspects with alleged Red Scorpions gang ties

Investigation nets drugs, weapons and cash

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

The three caribou are being held in pens north of Revelstoke

TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Routes could cost up to $3.8 billion

B.C. cop who assaulted homeless man may avoid criminal record

Kamloops RCMP Const. Todd Henderson was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm

Thunderbirds excited to fly over Fraser Valley at Abbotsford airshow

Members of U.S. Air Force aerial performance troupe visited town to scope out the airfield

Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission

Mission RCMP say hospitalization a precaution, 14 students were on board

5 to start your day

Court hears South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission and more

Most Read