Somehow, this road construction vehicle ended up wedged under the inspection roof at the Canada Border Services Agency building in Aldergrove. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Tight squeeze: road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at Aldergrove border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

Somehow, a piece of road building equipment ended up wedged beneath the roof that covers the outdoor inspection area of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) building at the Aldergrove crossing.

A fence was erected around the scene of the collision, which buckled the roof and bent a support pillar.

No serious injuries were reported.

While the cause has not been disclosed, it appeared the vehicle rolled downhill, gouging a path through a concrete curb and the paved parking lot of the customs building en route to its final resting place, inside the sheltered area where arriving vehicles are sent when searches are ordered.

It also hit a CBSA x-ray truck.

That was about two weeks ago, but the vehicle has not been moved from its position since.

Work has been underway on widening the road that leads to the crossing from the Canadian side from two lanes to five.

Both the federal and provincial governments have have committed $25.5 million to widen highway 13 southbound to accommodate future separate Nexus and commercial vehicle lanes and widening it northbound to accommodate a truck climbing lane.

In the summer months, approximately 6,000 vehicles use the route every day.

A $17.7 million upgrade and expansion of the Canadian customs buildings was completed in 2015.

READ MORE: Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the CBSA, RCMP and Langley fire department, as well as the contractor working on the road widening.

More to come.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tight squeeze: road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at Aldergrove border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

Orphaned black bears given temporary home in Langley

Critter Care Wildlife Society foster cubs after mother killed on Sunshine Coast highway

Teen campers raise fire concerns near Murrayville

Neighbours feared teens camping in the woods could spark a fire

More late-night bus service pondered for Langley

TransLink will study expanding night routes to all communities

Langley City takes wait-and-see approach on legal pot

A local store owner is petitioning for faster approval of retail cannabis

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Cyclist dead after collision with car in Burnaby

RCMP are still investigating

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Most Read