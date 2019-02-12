CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THIS IS THE TYPE OF MONKEY THAT IS MISSING NOT THE ACTUAL MONKEY - In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Palm Beach Zoo via AP)

Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

Florida police are the hunt for stolen monkey

Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.

READ MORE: Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo’s perimeter early Monday.

Goeldi’s monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are “increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade.”

READ MORE: Zoo elephants eat Berlin’s leftover Christmas trees

Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island couple makes most of snow, sleeps in backyard igloo
Next story
Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read