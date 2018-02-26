Langley Times file photo

Township hosts panel on social sustainability

Homelessness, substance abuse, poverty to be discussed at ‘Thriving or Surviving’ event

For many, the Township of Langley is an exceptional place to live, work, learn and play, but not everyone in the community is thriving. Social issues like homelessness, substance abuse, and poverty are not just big city challenges.

On Thursday, March 15, the Township is hosting a panel discussion on these issues and more from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre banquet hall.

Titled Thriving or Surviving: What is a socially sustainable community?, this free public event will kick off preparation of the Township’s Social Sustainability Strategy — a document that will guide the municipality’s actions on issues like housing, food security, public safety, health and wellness, arts and culture, and lifelong learning over the next decade.

Panelists will share insights on what it takes to create a vibrant, inclusive community in which everyone can thrive.

Featured at the event are:

  • Frances Bula — Journalist with The Globe and Mail and urban affairs blogger;
  • Jill Zacharias — Social development co-ordinator at the City of Revelstoke;
  • Meg Holden — Associate professor of urban studies and geography at Simon Fraser University;
  • Mary Ellen Schaafsma — Director of social innovation and research at the United Way of the Lower Mainland; and
  • Stephen D’Souza — Executive director of Burnaby Community Services.

To reserve free seats, visit tol.ca/socialstrategy.


