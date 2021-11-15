Torrential rains cause road closures in Pitt Meadows

Residents can expect more road closures, says city. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Torrential rains causing flooding, have prompted the city of Pitt Meadows to issue road closures.

According to city officials, Hammond Road, Albertan Street as well as Airport Way near Southgate Road are closed. There is no access to the Golden Ears Bridge or into Pitt Meadows via Hammond Road or Airport Way. The city is urging commuters to use alternative routes during this time.

The city has also said that the rains and the flooding means that residents can anticipate additional road closures particularly on Sheridan Drive and Wooldridge Road.

At the moment, all pump stations are working at full capacity.

BC River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for the Fraser River and its tributaries. Water levels in the ditches throughout Pitt Meadows are expected to rise quickly.

To ensure safety, the centre is reminding residents to use caution on all roads, sidewalks, trails and parks, and is asking them to keep pets and children away from the banks of the river or streams.

This afternoon, 70-90 km per hour winds are in the forecast and potential power outages are a possibility, according to the forecast centre and the city.

To report an issue residents can call 604-465-2434.

Breaking News