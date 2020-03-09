(File photo)

Township council to debate cannabis store rules

More than a year after legalization, Langley Township could set rules

Langley Township could have up to eight retail cannabis stores, one in every major neighbourhood plus one more, under rules to be discussed at the Monday, March 9 council meeting.

The report suggest seven stores, one for each major neighbourhood of the Township, including Aldergrove, Brookswood-Fernridge, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, Willougby, and Willowbrook.

An additional eighth store would be allowed in the 200th Street interchange area.

The report says that 62 per cent of respondents to Township questionnaires about cannabis stores were in favour of limiting the total number of retail outlets. Burnaby, New Westminster, the district and city of North Vancouver, and Port Moody have also imposed limits on the total number of stores.

“Consideration could be given to increasing the number of stores in the future,” the report said.

Cannabis stores would be located in commercial centres and set back 200 metres from “sensitive use” sites, such as schools, rec centres, and parks.

Before being developed, a cannabis store would require a rezoning and approval from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

Either government or private stores would be allowed under the rules.

Surveys also found:

• 71% of respondents supported cannabis retail sales

• 62% preferred a limited number of stores

• 64% preferred locating a cannabis retail store in each community

• 85% preferred setbacks from schools and parks

• 61% supported a mix of both public and private retail stores

• 60% preferred the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. as set by the province

The policy will be on the agenda of Monday night’s council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

cannabisLangleyLangley TownshipLegal pot priceLegalized Marijuana

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector
Next story
Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

Just Posted

Township council to debate cannabis store rules

More than a year after legalization, Langley Township could set rules

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Langley runner ‘a bit gutted’ by viral postponement of international race

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

WEATHER: Fog patches to dissipate giving way to sunny weather in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver’s 4/20 event still on for now, but discourage joint-sharing amid COVID-19 risk

Organizers have reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read