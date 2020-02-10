Township to hold public meeting for Aldergrove Town Centre

Monday, after regular council meeting at 7 p.m., local stakeholders are invited to speak up

Early renderings of the Aldergrove Town Centre, proposed for the largely dormant 10-acre property at 3100 272 St. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove has long been in wait of redevelopment to its downtown core – especially at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street, where an old mall has sat dormant and decrepit for years.

In March, news came from the property owners, the Janda Group, announcing tentative redevelopment plans for the central site – a revitalized Aldergrove Town Centre.

On Monday (Feb. 10), those plans will be discussed during a public meeting held by Langley Township council, following its regular evening meeting at 7 p.m.

The forum will give the public a unique chance to voice both their concerns and support for the major development project, which is nearing full approval from the Township.

Aldergrove Town Centre plans

The new Aldergrove Town Centre, expected to take the place of the mostly-empty mall, would involve multiple, including three six-storey buildings with condos and commercial space on the bottom floor, a 10-storey building including parking and residential, and a 28-storey rental high rise.

The project would take years to build, with four to five years between the construction of each phase, according to Sonny Janda of the Janda Group.

An update in September saw the Janda Group show off revisions that included scaling back the proposed 28-storey tower, to 12 storeys.

“Maybe Aldergrove isn’t quite ready for that tower,” said Colin Hogan of Focus Architecture, one of the groups working on plans for the site.

But the site as envisioned would still be a big change for Aldergrove, with rooftop amenities, bike lanes, well-lit walkways, and a enhancements to nearby Bertrand Creek including an adjacent pocket park.

The project was one of the biggest and most centrally located projects proposed for Aldergrove.

The public meeting will be held at the Township Civic Facility, located at 20338 65 Ave., in Langley. The forum will not be livestreamed.

