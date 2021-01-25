Tractor rally in Abbotsford draws hundreds

Hundreds participated in the Abbotsford Kisaan Tractor Rally on Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford residents gathered on Sunday to support farm workers in India.

The tractor rally event saw attendees gather at Maan Farms and travel west to Townline Road before returning to the original starting point via Mt. Lehman road and Huntingdon Road.

Approximately 50 tractors took part in the rally, which began at around 11 a.m.

Abbotsford residents have been protesting what they say is the mistreatment of Indian farmers by the Indian government since Dec. 1.

The gatherings are in response to three farm acts passed by the Parliament of India back in September.

Those against the acts state that the new legislation opens farmers up to being exploited by larger corporations and that there was very little consultation when the acts were passed.

Photos by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News

RELATED: Pair of farmers’ protests occurring in Abbotsford this weekend

RELATED: Local connections fuelling ongoing Abbotsford farmers protests

abbotsfordIndia