TRAFFIC: ‘Major delays’ expected after westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley

A motor vehicle incident westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is impacting traffic Tuesday morning.
Township firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. to Highway 1 westbound just west of 216th Street for reports of a crash.
DriveBC warns drivers to “expect major delays and congestion” in the area as the right lane is blocked.
Crews are on scene.
Story will be updated as details become available.
