Township firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 after reports of a crash westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley. (Google Maps)

TRAFFIC: ‘Major delays’ expected after westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley

Crews are on scene

A motor vehicle incident westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is impacting traffic Tuesday morning.

Township firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. to Highway 1 westbound just west of 216th Street for reports of a crash.

DriveBC warns drivers to “expect major delays and congestion” in the area as the right lane is blocked.

Crews are on scene.

READ MORE: 216th interchange will open by end of summer

Story will be updated as details become available.

Langley

