TRAFFIC: ‘Major delays’ expected after westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley

Township firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 after reports of a crash westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley. (Google Maps)

A motor vehicle incident westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is impacting traffic Tuesday morning.

Township firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. to Highway 1 westbound just west of 216th Street for reports of a crash.

DriveBC warns drivers to “expect major delays and congestion” in the area as the right lane is blocked.

Crews are on scene.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident WB west of 216th has the right lane blocked. Expect major delays and congestion in the #LangleyBC stretch of the highway. Crews on scene, drive carefully. #FraserValley — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 25, 2020

