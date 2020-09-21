TRAFFIC: Crews clear stalled vehicle westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Vehicle was off to the left shoulder, no lanes were blocked

A stalled vehicle westbound, west of 248th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley was causing a visual distraction the morning of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Drive BC photo)

A stalled vehicle westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley has been cleared but commuters should expect some congestion in the area Monday morning, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Drive BC first reported the stall westbound, west of 248th Street just before 6:30 a.m.

“Crews are on scene,” they later reported. “The vehicle is on the left shoulder causing a visual distraction, no lanes are blocked.”

Just before 7 a.m. the ministry reported the stalled vehicle had been cleared from the area.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays,” Drive BC said.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle stall westbound, west of 248th. Crews are on scene. The vehicle is on the left shoulder causing a visual distraction, no lanes are blocked. The right shoulder is clear. Please drive with care and expect heavy delays. #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/xLmLcGv5Ji — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2020

