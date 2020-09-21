A stalled vehicle westbound, west of 248th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley was causing a visual distraction the morning of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Drive BC photo)

TRAFFIC: Crews clear stalled vehicle westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Vehicle was off to the left shoulder, no lanes were blocked

A stalled vehicle westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley has been cleared but commuters should expect some congestion in the area Monday morning, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Drive BC first reported the stall westbound, west of 248th Street just before 6:30 a.m.

“Crews are on scene,” they later reported. “The vehicle is on the left shoulder causing a visual distraction, no lanes are blocked.”

Just before 7 a.m. the ministry reported the stalled vehicle had been cleared from the area.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays,” Drive BC said.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A walk through previously-unseen history in Aldergrove
Next story
B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Crews clear stalled vehicle westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Vehicle was off to the left shoulder, no lanes were blocked

VIDEO: A walk through previously-unseen history in Aldergrove

Many of the exhibits on display Saturday at the Legion branch were having their first public showing

VIDEO: A one-person Terry Fox walk by Langley City resident

Lois Mcleay didn’t have to worry about social distancing

VIDEO: gunshots fired outside Langley gas station

Two people involved left scene uninjured, police said

B.C. families financially affected by pandemic eligible for grocery gift cards

Program open to struggling families in Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley communities

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Mission poker player missing in Nevada is found alive and safe

Brad Booth went missing in July 13, found in mid September

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Most Read