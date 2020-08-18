TRAFFIC: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley

Debris is blocking both westbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway at 264th Street in Langley Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Debris is blocking westbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.

Large debris blocking both westbound lanes on Highway 1 at 264 Street could be seen in a photo shared by DriveBC just before 7 a.m.

Crews are on scene.

Expect delays and drive with care.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Debris blocking both WB lanes at 264th. Crews on scene, detour available for westbound traffic via the overpass. Expect heavy delays in the area.#LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/CBllucFOtR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 18, 2020

