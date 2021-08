Crash occurred just after 2 p.m. near Clearbrook Road exit

Google Maps screenshot taken at 2:30 p.m.

Eastbound traffic along Highway 1 is being slowed by a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m., near the Clearbrook Road exit.

Congestion is building fast – vehicles are backed up past Mt. Lehman Road.

Emergency crews are on scene.

