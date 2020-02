Emergency crews are on scene westbound before the 200th Street exit on the Trans Canada Highway. Expect heavy delays. (Drive BC/Twitter)

Emergency crews are blocking the right and middle lanes westbound on the Trans Canada Highway before the 200th Street exit.

Crews are responding to a stalled vehicle that is blocking the right lane.

Expect heavy delays due to congestion.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.