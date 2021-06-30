UPDATE: Incident on Highway 1 westbound in Langley cleared

An emergency westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley has been cleared.

Earlier, commuters were met with significant delays travelling westbound Wednesday morning, where an incident just west of 200th Street had only the left lane open to vehicle traffic.

The incident was first reported by the by the Ministry of Transportation around 7:20 a.m. and was marked clear 10 minutes later.

Emergency crews did respond to the scene. Expect congestion in the area as traffic clears.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway