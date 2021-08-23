Highway 1 at the 176th Street overpass, looking east on Aug. 23, 2021 around 2:45 p.m. (Drive BC)

TRAFFIC: Lane closures on Highway 1 at 200th Street in Langley

Crews are on scene

A vehicle incident has resulted in lane closures eastbound before 200th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, the ministry of transportation reported.

The incident was first reported by Drive BC around 2:10 p.m. Monday afternoon and was causing “heavy congestion.”

Crews are on scene. Drivers should expect significant delays.

