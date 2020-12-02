TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle causes ‘major delays’ on Highway 1 in Langley

Traffic is backing on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound at 264th Street in Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

A stalled vehicle eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is causing delays Wednesday morning.

A vehicle is blocking the right and middle lane just before the 264th Street exit eastbound on Highway 1, according to the transportation ministry, who first reported the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

“Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion,” they said.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Stalled vehicle eastbound just before the 264th St Exit is blocking the right and middle lane. Crews are on scene. Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion. #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/zvXe0EkxjT — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 2, 2020

