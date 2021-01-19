Two vehicle incidents eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway have been reported in Langley. (Google photo)

Two vehicle incidents eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway have been reported in Langley. (Google photo)

TRAFFIC: Two separate vehicle crashes on Highway 1 in Langley, one person taken to hospital

University Drive is closed between 216th Street and Glover Road

Emergency crews remain on scene at two separate vehicle incidents eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley on Tuesday morning.

An earlier incident involving a vehicle in the ditch west of 216th Street is in the clearing stages. Fire crews have cleared the area, but RCMP remain on scene, according to Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“The second incident is eastbound at 216th [Street] with a vehicle that left the highway, resulting in University Drive being closed by RCMP pending accident investigation,” he explained.

The driver of the vehicle struck a “lamp standard,” confirmed Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

“The driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries,” she said.

RCMP remain on scene at Highway 1 and University Drive.

Expect delays in the area.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Langley

