TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident blocks lane on Highway 1 in Langley

Highway 1 at 264th Street looking west on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, just before 8 a.m. (DriveBC photo)

A vehicle incident westbound on the Trans Canada Highway through Langley is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The incident, first reported by the Ministry of Transportation at 7 a.m., is westbound on Highway 1, just west of the 264th Street exit. The left lane is blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene.

#BCHwy1 westbound (WB) left lane BLOCKED just west of the 264 St exit due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Please pass with caution. Expect delays. @MainroadLM #LangleyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 3, 2021

