TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident blocks lane on Highway 1 in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene

A vehicle incident westbound on the Trans Canada Highway through Langley is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The incident, first reported by the Ministry of Transportation at 7 a.m., is westbound on Highway 1, just west of the 264th Street exit. The left lane is blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene.

