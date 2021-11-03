TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident blocks lane on Highway 1 in Langley

A vehicle incident westbound on the Trans Canada Highway through Langley is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning.
The incident, first reported by the Ministry of Transportation at 7 a.m., is westbound on Highway 1, just west of the 264th Street exit. The left lane is blocked.
Emergency crews are on scene.
#BCHwy1 westbound (WB) left lane BLOCKED just west of the 264 St exit due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Please pass with caution. Expect delays. @MainroadLM #LangleyBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 3, 2021
