TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident causes backlog of traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 in Langley in causing a backlog of traffic (Drive BC photo)

Left lane in the area is blocked

Drivers can expect congestion Wednesday morning while travelling through Langley westbound on the Trans Canada Highway.

A vehicle incident was reported around 11 a.m. west of 264th Street in Aldergrove that is blocking the right lane, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Expect delays in the area.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident WB west of 264th St in #LangleyBC has the left lane blocked, expect delays and congestion. #FraserValley — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 20, 2021

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway