Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21)

  • Sep. 21, 2022 1:13 p.m.
  News

A CP train has derailed on the portion of the tracks adjacent to Victoria Rd. in Revelstoke.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Sept. 21 when a Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) locomotive ran past a sign designating the end of a track and derailed on a dead track.

The train cars which were attached to the back have since been moved.

RCMP are currently at the scene of the incident.

According to Brad Templeton, Superintendent of Operations with CP, a crane will have to be brought in from Kamloops to get the train back on the track and to return it to a state where it can be operated and moved.

Templeton added that an investigation will be launched into the cause of the derailment and into the actions of the crew at the time of the incident.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

It is unclear at this time whether the derailment will impair other operations.

More to come.

