Transit police get 10% pay hike

Officers haven’t received a rise since 2015

Metro Vancouver Transit Police got a pay hike of just over 10 per cent on April 1, following a new collective agreement.

The deal aims to bring their wages up to municipal police levels, arbitrator Stan Lanyon wrote in a decision earlier this year.

Transit police officers are governed by all the same rules as municipal police officers and receive the same training through the Justice Institute of B.C., Lanyon wrote, and the union and employer agreed they have the same patrolling duties and investigate similar crimes, in addition to having to investigate transit-related sex crimes.

TransLink and the Transit Police Professional Association reject the view that the officers are just “highly paid fare checkers,” Lanyon said.

The wage increase is retroactive to when the last contract expired in December 2015, and includes biannual increases going back to January 2016.

In 2019, transit police officers will receive the same pay hike as first class constables in the Vancouver Police Union.

Civilian employees will receive a 5.4-per-cent retroactive boost.

The union represents 238 members. Of those, about 70 per cent are police officers, 15 per cent are dispatchers and 15 per cent are clerical and support staff.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley Metro directors want to re-open “retirement allowance” debate
Next story
B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dragonboaters recruiting new members

A Langley-based club wants people to give it a try on Saturday.

Arbour Day tradition grows trees in Langley Township

Aldergrove’s Philip Jackman Park hosts Township’s Arbor Day celebration April 22

Langley teen ‘Champ,’ back from provincial seminar

Tanner Jung learns about the latest in artificial limbs at seminar in Victoria

VIDEO: Langley Metro directors want to re-open “retirement allowance” debate

Bob Long, with Rudy Storteboom’s support, plans to push for new debate.

Giants drop 4-3 decision to Victoria in final game of playoffs

The Langley-based junior hockey team lost the series to the Royals in Victoria Tuesday night.

VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

A Okanagan Instagrammer shot a unique scene on the lake

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

Transit police get 10% pay hike

Officers haven’t received a rise since 2015

5 to start your day

Police probe baby food theft, inaugural Metro Vancouver youth homeless count kicks off and more

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Most Read