TransLink disables some services for second day due to ‘suspicious network activity’

Metro Vancouver’s transit service is having technical difficulties for the second day in a row.

This morning, TransLink riders continue to be unable to pay for SkyTrain and bus rides by using their credit and debit cards, although Compass Cards and cash continue to work. The same applies to Compass Card vending machines, with stored value also taking longer to load onto the prepaid cards. Online services like the transit agency’s trip planner are also currently unavailable.

The transit agency said the issues comes down to some “suspicious network activity” that was discovered Tuesday (Dec. 1) morning. The issues continue into Wednesday morning, with staff saying on social media that there is no estimated time yet for when the system will be fixed.

