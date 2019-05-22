(Black Press Media files)

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

TransLink riders will be paying a little bit more to catch a bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus come July 1.

The company is increasing its fares by a few cents for one-time tickets and up to $3 for monthly passes.

Cash, tap-to-pay and single-use Compass fares will each go up by by five cents, up to $3, $4.25 and $5.75 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.

Stored value Compass fares will go up by 10 cents each, to $2.40, $3.45 and $4.50 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.

Monthly passes will go up by $3 each, to $98, $131 and $177 for one, two and three zone passes.

