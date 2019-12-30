TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

If you’re planning on drinking on New Year’s Eve but worried about the lack of ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver, TransLink is offering free rides on SkyTrain, Canada Line, buses, SeaBus and West Coast Express.

The free rides will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and end at 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Buses will run on a modified weekday schedule, the transit agency said, with some routes running added evening and late-night trips.

All NightBus routes will depart from the NightBus District at West Georgia Street and Granville Street starting at 2 a.m. SkyTrain and SeaBus will extend service by one hour.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.