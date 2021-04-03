TransLink devotes 10 buses to use as free COVID-19 vaccination site shuttles

‘If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you,’ says interim CEO

Individuals in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority regions could be provided with a free shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Interim CEO Gigi Chen-Kuo announced Thursday (April 1), TransLink has set aside 10 buses deployable in as little as 24 hours’ notice to communities facing transportation challenges.

“This is a partnership between TransLink and local health authorities,” Chen-Kuo said.

“If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you. Please contact your local health authority today.”

The CEO said the joint initiative kicked off when the transit authority first heard of people encountering “real difficulty” getting to their local vaccination site.

“We’re here to help Metro Vancouver and we want to help drive the recovery from COVID-19.”

