The trial of three men charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi is set to get underway in January 2022. (File photo)

The trial of three men charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi is set to get underway in January 2022. (File photo)

Trial dates set in 2017 homicide of Surrey teen found in torched SUV

A judge-alone trial is to begin in January 2022 for three accused

More than two months has been set aside for the trial in B.C. Supreme Court of three people charged in connection with the 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi.

The 19-year-old’s body was found just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2017, when police responded to a report of a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

In May 2019, police began a series of announcements of arrests and charges associated with the case, all involving members of the same family – Harjot Singh Deo, Gurvinder Singh Deo, Talwinder Khun Khun, Manjit Kaur Deo and Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Court officials on Wednesday (March 17) confirmed that Harjot Deo, Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are scheduled for trial beginning Jan. 24, 2022 in New Westminster, and that they elected during a March 11 appearance to be tried by judge alone.

Harjot Deo is charged with second-degree murder and ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death. His brother and cousin – Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun, respectively – are charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains,’ as well as ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

A pre-trial conference is scheduled in May, followed by voir dire proceedings in August and September. The court is booked for the trial through April 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, the case against Harjot Deo’s mother and sister – Manjit Deo and Inderdeep Deo – is proceeding separately. B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said dates for a preliminary inquiry for the two women will be sought following a pre-hearing conference Friday (March 19) in Surrey Provincial Court.

The pair are charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtHomicideSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran’s report on shootdown of Flight 752 doesn’t explain why it happened: TSB
Next story
IIO says recommendation out of inquest into 2015 Surrey homicide is already ‘current practice’

Just Posted

John Aldag chats about his time in office and what’s next for him. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
John Aldag announces he’ll run again in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City

Former MP wants to hear from voters

A senior citizen receives a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in a hockey arena in Montreal, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Painful Truth: Governments, do not mess up our vaccinations

We’re almost out of this, you better not fail now

Cast members of the TWU production of ‘The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940’ which was set to open March 24 on streaming video (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Drama students at Trinity Western University in Langley return to the stage for new show

Actors unmask hidden personalities in TWU’s livestreamed murder mystery

Langley’s Katie MacEwen, seen here in action with the SFU soccer team, has just added top academic honours to her list of accomplishments (Paul Yates/SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley soccer star Katie MacEwen adds academic award to list of accomplishments

As an SFU student, MacEwen is one of six players recognized by Great Northwest Athletic Conference

COVID-19 is taking a toll on mental health through social isolation, among other things. (Aldergrove Star files)
MP Van Popta and Township of Langley join forces to support National suicide hotline

9-8-8 would be a professional, free, 24/7 phone service for Canadians struggling with mental health

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)
Nutty doughnut at Chilliwack cafe celebrates release of Disney film

Harvest Cafe was used for a set in recently released family film, Flora & Ulysses

Still of suspect in random attack on a dog walker that took place on Jan. 19, 2021. (Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police release footage of alleged suspect after dog walker punched in the face

Police don’t know what motivated the attack on a young woman

Patrick O’Shea holds up his leprechaun golf head cover during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: What luck! Leprechaun sighting at Chilliwack golf course on St. Paddy’s Day

It’s ‘expected’ he dress up like a leprechaun each year on St. Patrick’s Day, says Patrick O’Shea

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

A memorial to Hudson Brooks grew quickly outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment following his July 2015 death at the hands of police. (File photo)
IIO says recommendation out of inquest into 2015 Surrey homicide is already ‘current practice’

Proceedings examined officer-involved shooting death of Hudson Brooks

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

The trial of three men charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi is set to get underway in January 2022. (File photo)
Trial dates set in 2017 homicide of Surrey teen found in torched SUV

A judge-alone trial is to begin in January 2022 for three accused

Most Read