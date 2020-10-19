Trial in killing of seven-year-old Langley girl delayed again

KerryAnn Lewis will go on trial next week

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The murder trial of KerryAnn Lewis, already delayed, has been pushed back another week.

Lewis was scheduled to be in court on Monday, Oct. 19 to start what is expected to be a two-week trial on charges of first degree murder in the death of her daughter, seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa.

Rosa was found dead in a Langley apartment on July 22, 2018. Police at the time said a woman had been taken into custody, and Lewis was charged on Aug. 17. She had apparently been under medical care during the time between Rosa’s death and her first court appearance.

Five months after Lewis was charged with second-degree murder, the BC Prosecution Service announced that the charge against her had been upgraded to first-degree murder.

First-degree murder is considered a planned and deliberate crime. While those convicted of second-degree murder are automatically sentenced to life in prison, judges may set different dates on when they are eligible to be considered for parole.

Those convicted of first-degree murder face life in prison, and must serve 25 years minimum before being considered for release.

