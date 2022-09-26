A cement truck crashed and flipped on its side at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal on Sept. 13. (Photo submitted)

A cement truck crashed and flipped on its side at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal on Sept. 13. (Photo submitted)

Truck crashes at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal due to brake failure

The driver was badly injured in the crash on Sept. 13

On Sept. 13, passengers waiting to cross the lake at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal were subject to an alarming scene.

At approximately 2 p.m., a commercial cement truck crashed at the terminal due to brake failure gong down the hill.

“The driver turned the runaway vehicle in front of the docked ferry, flipped it, and crashed,” said Karin Macaulay, an eyewitness. “Somehow he was able to avoid all the other vehicles and people in the terminal.”

The driver was trapped in the vehicle until emergency responders arrived on scene and were able to cut open the roof. After an approximate 45-minute delay, the ferry loaded the waiting vehicles and left once the site was secure.

“As the ferry pulled away, we could see that the driver was being pulled out of the wreckage,” said Macaulay.

The driver was badly injured and airlifted to hospital via helicopter. The Creston RCMP have been unable to provide an update on the man’s condition.

Officers determined there was no criminal element to the crash and have turned over the investigation to WorkSafe BC.

READ MORE: RCMP suspect car blast linked to West Kootenay drug trafficking, organized crime

Creston ValleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack psychiatric nurse suspended after violating professional boundaries
Next story
RCMP suspect car blast linked to Kootenay drug trafficking, organized crime

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nation artist, Elinor Atkins, with her brother Noah Atkins, designed the mural, “Coming Together, A Community and Kwantlen Art Mural,” that was painted by members of the community. It was officially unveiled Saturday at the new Foundry health and wellness facility on Saturday, when it hosted a community opening. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Foundry Langley throws a party to say thank you to the community

Although the Vancouver Giants started their regular season with a home loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds, fans at least got the opportunity to try the new plant-based menu items at the game. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Events Centre)
Plant-based food is now available at all Vancouver Giants home games

Kristina Ward has been missing for five years, and was last seen in 2017. Police and her family are still pleading for the public to offer up tips. (Langley RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Fraser Valley parents renew plea for tips as daughter missing after five years

Lara Deglan said her grandmother, Vikki, cherishes a photo from 1971 when the Queen visited Fort Langley. Vikki’s son, Gregory Matts, is the boy holding out his hand to the royal visitor. (Lara Deglan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Local boy immortalized in photo during Queen’s 1971 visit to Fort Langley

Pop-up banner image